Bob’s Repair Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,591.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $10,591.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.00852173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00096693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.02 or 0.09109057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.