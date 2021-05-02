Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYPLF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

