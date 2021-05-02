BOLT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179,590.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $179,590.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00070115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.32 or 0.00849689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00097292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.50 or 0.08613470 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.