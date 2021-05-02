Bonk Trading Down 31% Over Last 7 Days (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.76 or 0.00849005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.38 or 0.08680831 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

BONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

