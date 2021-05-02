BonusCloud Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $51,269.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.00857121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.95 or 0.09380421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048620 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

