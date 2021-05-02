BOScoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,168.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $2,168.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

