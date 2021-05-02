Bottos 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,976.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $50,976.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.00858055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.02 or 0.09310949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048414 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.