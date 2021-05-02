botXcoin Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $394.15 million and approximately $287,564.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00074100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.29 or 0.00850764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.59 or 0.08753592 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

