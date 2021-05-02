BoutsPro Hits 1-Day Volume of $52,943.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $863,491.28 and $52,943.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 72% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.36 or 0.00850623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.57 or 0.08963260 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

