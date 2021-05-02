Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

