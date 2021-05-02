BOX Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.46 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $5.46 million and $305.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

