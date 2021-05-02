Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

BYD stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

