Bread Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Bread has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and $645,145.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.00847826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.26 or 0.08698111 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.