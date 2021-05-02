BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO opened at $55.92 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

