Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,029 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.38% of Brighthouse Financial worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHF. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

