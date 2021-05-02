British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $42.81 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.