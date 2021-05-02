Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

