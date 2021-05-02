Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 million, a PE ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.