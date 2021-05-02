Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.03. Astec Industries reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 90,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.33 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

