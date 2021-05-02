Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $922.25 Million

Brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce $922.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $908.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $942.40 million. GFL Environmental posted sales of $694.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

