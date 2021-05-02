Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.08. Hologic posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.55. 3,365,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. Hologic has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

