Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $2.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 8.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,078.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $15,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. The company had a trading volume of 313,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

