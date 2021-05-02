Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce $47.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.80 million and the lowest is $46.24 million. Camden National reported sales of $46.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $186.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

CAC opened at $47.72 on Friday. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $713.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 91,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

