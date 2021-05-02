Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,121. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Community by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Community by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

