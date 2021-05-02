Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.24 Million

Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report sales of $110.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.13 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $265.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $699.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $923.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $16.14 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.