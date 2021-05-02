Brokerages Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. The Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of KO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,912,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,062,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

