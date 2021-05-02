Brokerages Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report $337.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.44 million. Vivint Smart Home reported sales of $303.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.87 million.

VVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after buying an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.