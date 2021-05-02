Brokers Offer Predictions for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

