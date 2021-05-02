Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,100 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 329,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $22.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.

In related news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

