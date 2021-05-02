BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Reaches $3.22 on Top Exchanges

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. BSCPAD has a market cap of $104.72 million and $11.89 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $3.22 or 0.00005706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00281304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.70 or 0.01130509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00723915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,363.35 or 0.99919884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

