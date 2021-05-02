BSCView Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, BSCView has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $674,983.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00279712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.38 or 0.01100812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.00724594 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,983.33 or 0.99985569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

