BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Up 68.8% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $79.35 million and $297,193.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 68.8% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $505.16 or 0.00870190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.59 or 0.09347877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048676 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

