Burger Swap Trading Up 517.7% This Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 93.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $24.53 or 0.00042252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 517.7% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $296.27 million and $715.52 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.00852173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00096693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.02 or 0.09109057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

