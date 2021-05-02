Burst Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,662.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a total market cap of $29.92 million and $65,662.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,923,128 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.