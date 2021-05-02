Busey Wealth Management Has $95.66 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

