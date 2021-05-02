BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

