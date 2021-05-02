Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

