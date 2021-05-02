BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BGSWF stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. BW Offshore has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BW Offshore in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

