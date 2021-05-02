Bytecoin Reaches Market Cap of $201.85 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $201.85 million and $215,071.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.17 or 0.00721863 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005144 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

