Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 172.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,421 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.27% of Cabot worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $57.44.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

