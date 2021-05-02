Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Update

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $381,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 in the last 90 days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 304,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,808. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

