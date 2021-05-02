CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CAE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CAE by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 601,165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $79,964,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

