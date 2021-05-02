Callisto Network Market Cap Hits $39.67 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $39.67 million and $310,509.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.08 or 0.05269088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00078063 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

