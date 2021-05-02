Campion Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.12.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

