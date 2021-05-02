Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$37.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,661,686.08. Insiders have sold a total of 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

