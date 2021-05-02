Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 155,258 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,258 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.65% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $34,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.

IBDP stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

