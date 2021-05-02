Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,437 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,234,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,613,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,615,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $66.94 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

