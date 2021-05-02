Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 91,814 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,814 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.71% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $17,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $26.55 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

