Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 44,420 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

