Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

